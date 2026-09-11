Video: Man Throws Chilli Powder At Bank Staff In Nagpur, Flees With Rs 4 Lakh

Panic and confusion swept through an SBI bank branch in Maharashtra's Nagpur when a man suddenly began throwing red chilli powder at employees, leaving them unable to see and scrambling for safety.

As bank staff struggled amid the chaos, the man grabbed Rs 4 lakh in cash from the counter and fled. Police, however, tracked him down within 30 minutes and recovered the entire amount.

The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Thursday at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Nagpur.

According to information, work was proceeding normally at the branch and employees were busy attending to their duties when a man entered the bank posing as an ordinary customer. He walked up to the cash counter and, before anyone could react, pulled out red chilli powder hidden on him and threw it directly into the eyes of bank employees.

In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen wearing a red kurta and black pyjama while throwing red chilli powder at bank employees. In one of the videos, two to three employees are seen running for safety, while the man, who had covered his entire face, runs behind them.

The sudden attack triggered panic inside the bank.

Taking advantage of the situation and the staff's helplessness, the accused quickly picked up Rs 4 lakh in cash from the counter and ran out of the bank.

Some bank employees and a security guard tried to chase him despite the danger, but the accused managed to escape by taking advantage of the crowded area.

Bank officials immediately informed the local police station about the robbery.

Police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed inside and outside the bank. The footage provided a clear description of the accused and the direction in which he had fled.

Based on the CCTV footage, police set up checkpoints across the area and alerted patrol teams. Within just 30 minutes of the robbery, officers traced and detained the accused.

During a search, police recovered the entire Rs 4 lakh stolen from the bank.

The accused has been arrested and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Pravin Mudholkar)