On Camera, Man On Scooter Throws 'Bomb' At CPM Office In Kerala Capital

A police team has inspected the spot after the blast

Tension has gripped Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram after a bike-borne man threw an explosive at the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M) last night.

The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, has sparked a political war of words between the ruling party and the Opposition Congress.

The two parties have been trading barbs ever since the CPI(M)'s student activists vandalised Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad. Mr Gandhi will be visiting Kerala today.

The incident at the Thiruvananthapuram CPI(M) office occurred around 11.30 pm. The CCTV footage, shared by news agency ANI, shows a man on a scooter stop near the AK Gopalan Centre and throw an explosive substance.

CPI(M) leaders who reached the spot alleged that it was a "bomb attack". Some party leaders, who were staying at the AKG Centre, said they heard a powerful blast. The explosive, it is learnt, hit the wall of the AKG centre.

Kerala | A man on a two-wheeler captured on CCTV hurls a bomb at CPI (M) headquarters, AKG Center, Thiruvananthapuram



(Source: AKG Center CCTV) pic.twitter.com/cfP1zbChb0 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

A team of top police officers reached the spot and carried out an inspection. They also went through the CCTV footage. A bomb squad was also called in.

Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who stays in the neighbourhood, alleged that the Congress was behind the incident and appealed to the CPI(M) workers to remain calm.

The opposition Congress, however, rejected the allegations.

CPI(M) workers took out a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram. Party workers also protested in Pathanamthitta and other places in the state.

In the wake of the attack, police have tightened security near the offices of the Congress.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has called for a peaceful protest. Accusing the Congress-led UDF of creating provocation, he urged party workers not to "fall into their trap".