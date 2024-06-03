On Camera, Man Dies Immediately After Hitting Six In Match Near Mumbai

The identity of the cricketer has not been revealed yet.

He stepped one foot down the crease and smashed the ball out of the park for a six. Then he collapsed and died. In a shocking incident in Thane's Mira Road area in Maharashtra, a man died while playing cricket.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man in a pink jersey executing a perfectly timed lofted shot over the bowler's head. As he prepared to face the next delivery, he suddenly collapsed. Fellow players immediately rushed to his aid, attempting to revive him, but their efforts were in vain. The man remained unresponsive on the ground.

The identity of the cricketer has not been revealed yet. According to the police, the authorities are investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of death.

