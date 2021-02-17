On Camera, Lawyer Couple Hacked To Death In Telangana

The attack on the couple has sent shockwaves among the lawyers of the state

Shocking videos have emerged of a lawyer couple in Telangana's Peddapalli being hacked to death on a main road in broad daylight.

There is also a video of the woman, identified as Nagamani, with injuries, sitting almost still, stuck between the seat of the car they were travelling in.

Her husband, Vaman Rao, can be seen lying on the road, bleeding. The video shows him answering questions from someone off camera, identifying himself and the man who he says attacked him.

Videos showed the lawyer couple being hacked to death on a main road

The accused, he said, was Kunta Srinivas, who is said to be a member of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The couple was shifted to hospital later and both have died.

The couple had reportedly formally complained to the Chief Justice of the state high court, saying their lives were under threat.

The attack has sent shockwaves among the lawyers of the state. The couple was well known for having worked for and contributed to the welfare of less well-to-do lawyers during the Covid pandemic, they said.