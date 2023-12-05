On Camera, Karni Sena Chief Shot Multiple Times, Last Bullet In Head

The clip shows the men repeatedly firing at Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi even after he stopped moving.

The men who killed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of the right-wing group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, had tea with him at his house in Jaipur first. A chilling video of the incident showed the accused sitting with him before opening fire, catching Gogamedi unawares. He was shot at least five times at close range with the final bullet pumped into his head.

The CCTV video shows the fringe outfit leader looking at his phone when the men sitting across him stood up and fired at him. One of his guards was seen trying to stop the gunmen who then fired a couple of shots at him.

"They (the attackers) sat with Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi for at least 10 minutes before shooting him." said police.

According to reports, the incident took place around 12.30 pm today. Gogamedi and two of his associates sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where the prominent Rajput leader was declared dead.

One of the attackers, not seen in the video, was killed in the crossfire. The other two fled in the motorbike of two men they threatened with their pistols, the police said.

A member of the Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the murder. "We take full responsibility for Sukhdev Gogamedi's murder," Rohit Godara Kapurisr wrote in a Facebook post. He claimed Gogamedi "used to support our enemies" and that prompted the attack.

Canada-based gangster Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country. He is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.

The outfit Mr Gogamedi led is different from Rajput Karni Sena that spearheaded the protests against the Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat'. He had split from Karni Sena, then led by Lokendra Singh Kalvi, in 2015 and formed his outfit.