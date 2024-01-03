Key Suspect In Karni Sena Chief's Murder Arrested After Raids At 31 Locations

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was brutally shot dead at his Jaipur home (File)

Ashok Meghwal, the key suspect in the brutal murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at his Jaipur home last month, has been arrested. So far, nine people have been arrested in the case.

This comes after three teams of the anti-terror agency NIA raided a village in Rajasthan's Pilani for nearly 10 hours today. In all, 31 locations were raided by the National Investigation Agency, or NIA, in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The raids led to the seizure of a large number of pistols, ammunition, digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and DVRs, as well as other incriminating documents related to financial transactions, the NIA said in a release.

During the raid, officials recovered eight illegal weapons from Ashok Meghwal. Officials found out about the delivery of another 22 weapons when they interrogated Meghawal

Meghawal was allegedly in touch with gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had claimed responsibility for the murder.

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a prominent Rajput leader, was sipping tea with four men at his Jaipur home around noon when, suddenly, in the middle of the conversation, two of the men got up and indiscriminately fired at Mr Gogamedi, leaving him in a pool of blood on the floor.

During the exchange of fire, one of the three shooters, identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was killed. Mr Gogamedi's security guard was critically injured in the firing.

Rohit Godara, closely associated with both Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's gangs, claimed responsibility for the murder murder.

"I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi," Godara wrote on social media. "He (Gogamedi) used to back our enemies."

According to the police, Godara extorted businessmen in Rajasthan, demanding anything between Rs 5 crore and Rs 17 crore.

On June 13 last year, Godara fled to Dubai from Delhi on a fake passport under the name of 'Pawan Kumar'. There is an Interpol Red Notice circular against him.