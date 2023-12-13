Mastermind Of Rajput Leader's Murder Used 'Dunki' Method To Escape India

Rohit Godara has over 32 cases registered against him at various police stations in India.

Rohit Godara, the mastermind behind the sensational murder of Rajput leader and Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, escaped India by travelling to the United States using the illegal 'Donkey Flight' technique, sources have said.

Godara, a resident of Bikaner's Lunakaran, cannot be traced in the US, and is believed to be somewhere in Canada, but his exact whereabouts are unknown. He has over 32 cases registered against him at various police stations in India.

The 'Donkey Flight' technique, dubbed "Dunki" in Punjabi and the central theme of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film of the same name, is a method that involves a series of calculated stops across multiple countries, exploiting vulnerabilities in visa systems and immigration regulations.

According to sources, Godara used this method to hop from one place to another before landing in the US and then slipping off to Canada.

Gogamedi's murder

On December 5, Gogamedi, a prominent Rajput leader from Rajasthan, was sipping tea with four other men at his Jaipur residence around noon. While in the middle of a conversation, two of the men got up from their chairs and fired indiscriminately at Mr Gogamedi leaving him in a pool of blood on the floor.

During the exchange of fire at Mr Gogamedi's residence, one of the three shooters, identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, was also killed. A security guard of Mr Gogamedi was critically injured in the firing.

Godara, closely associated with both Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's gangs, has claimed responsibility for Mr Gogamedi's murder.

"I am Rohit Godara Kapursari, brother of Goldie Brar. Today we take full responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi," Godara wrote on social media. "He (Mr Gogamedi) used to back our enemies."

According to police, Godara used to run extortion rackets against businessmen in Rajasthan, demanding sums ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 17 crore. He is also the main accused in the murder of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar last year - a crime Godara took full responsibility for in a similar Facebook post, adding that Thehat was eliminated for the deaths of gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balveer Banuda.

On June 13 last year, Godara fled New Delhi to Dubai on a fake passport using the name 'Pawan Kumar'. There is an Interpol Red Notice circular issued against him.