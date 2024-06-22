On Camera, Haryana Traffic Cop Dragged By Drunk Driver, Video Viral

A traffic policeman was dragged by a speeding vehicle after requesting the driver's documents in Haryana's Faridabad. The incident took place at the Ballabhgarh bus stop area and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the episode unfolded last evening when a driver, allegedly drunk, obstructed traffic by parking his car in the middle of the road to pick up passengers. A traffic sub-inspector approached the driver, asking for his vehicle documents and preparing to issue a challan. This routine check quickly escalated into a heated dispute.

Eyewitnesses recounted that as the sub-inspector leaned in through the driver's door to examine the papers, the driver suddenly hit the accelerator. The officer was dragged a few metres, clinging to the speeding vehicle before the car came to a halt. Onlookers and other traffic personnel quickly surrounded the vehicle and rescued the officer.

The police have identified the driver and have vowed to take strict action against him.