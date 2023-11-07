On Camera, Haryana Nightclub Waiter Assaulted Over Rs 23,000 Liquor Bill

The waiter was severely wounded with the bones in both his hands broken, and an injury to his leg.

Sticks, swords, and punches flying around - a nightclub in Haryana turned into a battleground in the early hours of Sunday when a group of men assaulted and dragged an 18-year-old waiter with their car over a food and liquor bill of Rs 23,000.

In Panchkula's Sector 20, two men, accompanied by three women, were enjoying a night out at Posh Cafe and Club. After an intense session of drinking, eating, and making merry that stretched till 4 am, the two men got into an argument with the staff of the nightclub over the bill which amounted to Rs 23,000.

The argument soon took a violent turn when the two men and the nightclub bouncers entered a fight. Sometime during the fight, one of the two men called a friend, asking for backup. Soon, a dozen others, in two cars, arrived on the scene with sticks and swords, and attacked the nightclub staff.

The three women were also seen swinging swords as kicking, punching, and grappling ensued.

As the fight escalated, the two men, and the women who had accompanied them, tried to flee. The fight turned even uglier when an 18-year-old waiter named Jayant tried to stop their car to collect the bill money. The teenager tried to stop the group from escaping but was dragged for about 100 metres instead.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

The waiter was severely wounded with the bones in both his hands broken, and an injury to his leg. he is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Sector 6 of Panchkula.

Soon after the battle unfolded, Sector 20 Police arrived on the scene and opened an investigation into the case.