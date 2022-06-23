On Camera, Groom Kills Friend In Celebratory Firing At Wedding Procession

UP celebratory firing: Police confirmed that the groom and the victim were friends

In a tragic turn of events, a wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh turned into a crime scene after a person was killed in celebratory firing. The incident, which occurred in the Brahmnagar area of Sonbhadra district, was recorded on camera.

In the footage, the groom - Manish Madheshia - was seen on a chariot with those part of the wedding procession standing around him. The groom was firing as part of celebrations during which a bullet hit his friend Babu Lal Yadav, an Army jawan. The gun used by the groom belonged to Yadav.

Warning: The following video may be disturbing for some viewers

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Amrendra Pratap Singh confirmed that the groom and the victim were friends. Immediately after the firing, Yadav was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, said Mr Singh.

The victim's family has registered an FIR and the groom has been arrested, he said. The gun used for the firing has also been seized.

Celebratory firing at public gatherings, including at weddings and shrines, even with licensed guns is a criminal offence in India.