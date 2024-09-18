On Camera, Doctor Thrashed For Asking Patient's Family To Remove Slippers

The police have arrested the three persons involved in the attack.

A doctor at a Gujarat hospital was allegedly beaten after he asked the family members of a patient to remove their slippers before entering the emergency room. The incident took place at a private hospital in Bhavnagar's Sihor on Saturday when the accused arrived at the hospital for the treatment of a woman who had suffered a head injury.

In a video recorded on the CCTV inside the emergency room, a few men can be seen standing next to the woman on the bed. A few seconds later, the doctor - Jaideepsinh Gohil - enters the room and asks them to remove their footwear.

They then get into a heated exchange before the doctor is attacked by the accused men. They kept beating him even as the woman lying down on the bed and the nursing staff present inside the room tried to intervene.

The medicines and other equipment in the room were also damaged in the fight.

An official said the accused, Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, and Kaushik Kuvadiya, have been arrested under sections 115 (2) (act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation ), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The attack came amid a nationwide uproar over the rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month.