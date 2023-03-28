Over 1,900 Vacant Posts In Gujarat Medical Colleges, Hospitals

Over 1,900 posts are lying vacant at government-run medical colleges. (Representational)

More than 1,900 posts are lying vacant at government-run medical colleges and hospitals in Gujarat, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

As of December 2022, 1,974 out of total 14,403 sanctioned posts were lying vacant at five government-run medical colleges, four major civil hospitals, five physiotherapy colleges and two dental colleges in the state, said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Against the sanctioned 3,925 posts at the five state-run medical colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, 973 posts at various levels were vacant, the minister said in his written reply to questions from MLAs.

Of 9,722 posts at the four government-run hospitals in Ahmedabad, Surat, Jamnagar and Vadodara, 834 posts were lying vacant, he said.

As against 318 sanctioned posts in five state-run physiotherapy hospitals, 85 were vacant. In two dental colleges in Ahmedabad and Jamnagar, 82 posts were vacant against 438 sanctioned posts.

During the discussion that followed, several BJP MLAs including Vadodara MLA Yogesh Patel expressed concern about the shortage of staff at state-run hospitals and sought to know when these posts will be filled.

The minister said the government was committed to provide quality healthcare to the people, and vacant posts were being filled up at regular intervals.

