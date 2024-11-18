Gujarat MBBS Student Made To Stand For Hours During Ragging, Dies

Anil Methania was a first-year student at GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan

A first-year student of a Gujarat-based medical college has died allegedly after he was made to stand for three hours as part of a ragging exercise by seniors. Anil Methania was among several first-year students enrolled in GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan this year. It is alleged that third-year students at the hostel made them stand for three hours at a stretch for an "introduction". "Introduction" or "intro" is a word frequently used for ragging activities on residential campuses during which seniors harass freshers.

It is alleged that after standing for three hours, Anil collapsed and became unconscious. He was hospitalised and he recorded a statement with police that he was made to stand for three hours. He died soon after. The body has been sent for autopsy and its report is likely to provide more information on the cause of death.

Anil's cousin Dharmendra said the family stays in Gujarat's Surendranagar district -- over 150 km from the college in Patan. "We received a call from the college yesterday and were told that Anil collapsed and has been hospitalised. When we reached here, we came to know that third-year students ragged him. We want justice," he said.

Hardik Shah, the dean of the medical college, said, "As soon as we came to know that he had collapsed, we hospitalised him. He told police that he was ragged and made to stand for three hours. We have informed the cops and the family and will try to take strict action."

Senior police officer KK Pandya said the student's father had filed a complaint and a case of accidental death had been registered. "The autopsy has been conducted and the medical report has been asked to submit a report on the incident. Based on the findings, we will take further action," he said. Asked about the ragging angle, the senior officer said, "We have asked for detailed information from the college on this point too."

Higher education regulator University Grants Commission has banned ragging in every form on educational campuses and affiliated institutions have been asked to take strict action against those found guilty of ragging or abetting ragging.

Inputs by Mahendra Prasad