Another Ragging Case In Kerala, Class 11 Student's Hand Broken

Another incident of ragging from Kerala has been reported, barely 24 hours after five students of a nursing college in Kottayam face expulsion over a horrific ragging case.

In the case that has just surfaced, a Class 11 student suffered a fracture in his left hand.

The police said he was brutally assaulted by senior students for not "respecting" them.

More details in the new case are awaited.

In the other ragging case that happened at Kottayam Government Nursing College, a viral video showed senior students laughing and making lewd comments after trying a junior student to a bed, and putting a heavy object on his genitals. They poked him with a compass too.

The five third-year students were arrested yesterday. They will also be expelled, the college said. Junior students alleged the viscous ragging has been going on for nearly three months.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the state police within 10 days.