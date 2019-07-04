On Camera, Congress's Nitesh Rane Leads 'Mud' Attack On Maharashtra Engineer

Nitesh Rane is the son of MSP President and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane

Congress lawmaker Nitesh Rane has been caught on camera covering a government official with mud and slime and threatening him in an argument over the condition of a highway in Maharashtra, in an egregious display of arrogance.

Nitesh Rane and his supporters had gone to "inspect" road repairs on a stretch of the Mumbai-Goa highway when they attacked a road sub-engineer, Prakash Shedekar.

The group lashed out at the official, alleging that people had to suffer muddy and potholed roads routinely.

"People are suffering it daily... Now, you also experience it," the team said, grabbing Mr Shedekar, tipping buckets full of slime on him and even manhandling him.

Mr Rane is seen questioning the mud-covered official aggressively. "Who has given you the right to sink Kankavli under slime," the politician and his supporters say before pushing him around.

At one point, the Congress lawmaker and his men are seen trying to tie Mr Shedekar to a half-built bridge, apparently to "teach him a lesson".

Videos of the incident have been widely circulated on social media and have drawn disgust and condemnation. In 2017, Nitesh Rane threw a fish at a senior government officer when he lost his temper during a meeting.

Mr Rane's father Narayan Rane, a former Congress leader who is a Rajya Sabha member supported by the BJP, apologized for the incident.

"This behaviour is wrong. The protest over the highway issue is correct but this violence by his supporters is not correct. I don't support this," said Narayan Rane.

Asked whether he would ask his son to apologise, Rane senior said: "Why won't I ask him to apologise? He is my son. If a father can apologise for no fault of his, son will have to apologise."

This is the latest example of "entitled" VIP behaviour a week after BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted with a cricket bat an official working on removing encroachments in an area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested but showed no remorse, has been served notice after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned his conduct in sharp words, saying such people should be expelled from the party.

