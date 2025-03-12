"Maharashtra Can't Tolerate...": Ajit Pawar After Minister's Remarks

After Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's remarks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday emphasized the importance of communal harmony in the state, urging both the opposition and ruling parties to avoid making statements that could disrupt peace.

Speaking to the media today, Ajit Pawar, reflecting on the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stressed that Shivaji's vision of Hindavi Swarajya was inclusive, bringing together people from all communities.

"Some people make statements that Maharashtra cannot tolerate. Be it the opposition or the ruling party, Maharashtra cannot afford this. All the dignitaries who led Maharashtra tried to maintain communal harmony. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not discriminate between castes or communities while establishing Hindavi Swarajya. He took everyone along and established Hindavi Swarajya. The new generation should always remember that. Members from both sides should ensure that no statement causes law and order problems," he said.

Ajit Pawar also highlighted the patriotism of Maharashtra's Muslim community, noting their historical contributions alongside Hindu leaders in the state's fight for independence and unity.

"There is a large Muslim community in our country and Maharashtra who loves their country. If we read history, we will see the books written by great people. They have done research and gathered information. Among the people who were with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, there were also Muslims. Who was handling his ammunition? Many examples can be given," he said.

"Why he (Nitesh Rane) made such a statement and what was the intention behind his statement is not known, but any Muslim who is proud of their country is a patriot," the Maharashtra DyCM said.

Earlier today, Nitesh Rane voiced support for the Malhar certification as an alternative to Halal mutton for Hindus, stating that Halal food is part of Islam, not Hinduism.

"The workers following Hindutva ideology have come together and brought a good alternative to Mutton for the Hindu society for their rights. It has been forced for years that only Halal mutton should be eaten. Either eat Halal, or you have no other alternative. We have brought a good alternative for it. Eating Halal is not written in Hindu religion, it is written in Islam religion. Therefore, if someone is bringing a good alternative like this, then I am supporting them," Mr Rane said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitish Rane launched the 'Malhar certification' for Hindu meat traders.

Mr Rane said this certification will help in accessing "rightful mutton shops" with a "100 per cent Hindu community" and without any adulteration.

