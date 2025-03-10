Maharashtra Minister Launches "Rightful" Mutton Shops Run By Hindus

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane announced a new certification for mutton shops that would be run only by Hindus. Announcing the Malhar certification initiative, he urged people not to purchase mutton from "places where Malhar certification is not available". The effort, he added, would make the youth of the Hindu community "financially empowered" and "no adulteration will be found in the mutton".

The Malhar certification will be similar to the existing halal certification in India, where the animals are slaughtered according to the Islamic laws.

In a post on X, the minister said, "Through Malhar Certification, we will have access to our rightful mutton shops and there will be a 100 percent Hindu community and the person selling will also be a Hindu".

Describing the launch as a "very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra' he said, "I appeal to you to use Malhar certification as much as possible and in fact, not to buy mutton from places where Malhar certification is not available".