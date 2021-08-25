Video: Bihar Man Trying To Celebrate Rakhi With Snakes Gets Bitten, Dies

Manmohan and his family were celebrating Rakhi with the snakes.

The celebrations for Raksha Bandhan turned tragic at a home in Bihar's Saran District on Sunday when a 25-year-old man was bitten by a snake. Manmohan, a snake charmer, was trying to get his sister to tie Rakhi to the snakes at his home in Chapra when the incident happened - the entire incident was caught on camera.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the 25-year-old holding two snakes at a time while he is talking to his family members. Manmohan is caught by surprise when one of the snakes crawls towards him and bites him on the foot.

The family was trying to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the snakes, the video shows. Several boys are seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

According to locals, Manmohan had been catching snakes for nearly a decade. He used to help in the treatment of the injured snakes and even collected their venom to help in the treatment of those bitten by snakes.

His death has shocked the villagers and others who knew him. He had earned a lot of respect among the locals, who often called him "a friend of the snakes".

Manmohan did not take money for catching snakes or the help he offered to those who got bitten, locals say. He worked as an electrician to earn a living and was very passionate about the environment.

A large number of people gathered at his home to condole the death, including the JDU's Rajesh Pandey, Dheeraj Pandey, and Kamlesh Dwivedi among others.