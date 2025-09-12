On Camera, Bengaluru School Bus Nearly Topples Due To Pothole

A major accident was averted this morning when a school bus carrying children nearly toppled after slipping into slush on a Bengaluru road, which has long been in a poor and pothole-ridden condition.

A dashboard camera footage in the car behind the bus shows the driver attempting to overtake another school bus from the left on the Balagere Main Road.

In the process, the vehicle carrying about 20 students veered slightly off the road, causing one of its tyres to sink into the soft ground. The bus tilted and almost toppled over on one side.

Locals rushed to the spot and quickly opened the emergency exit door, safely evacuating all the children onboard.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Many residents held a massive protest, holding placards on which "refund tax, we will build our city" was written.

"That is the only way out because we pay the highest tax. Each of our flats is about Rs 2 crore in this area. But we are not getting the infrastructure we deserve," a resident told NDTV.

Another resident said the road has been in this condition for "forever".

"They (officials) have not done anything for the drain. The condition has worsened in the past three years," she said.

A resident said the officials blocked the road last week, but only "fixed a patch".

A student who travels on the route daily said it gets "difficult" to distinguish between the road and the pothole.

A resident also showed the children's letter written to Karnataka Deputy Chief DK Shivakumar, flagging the "deteriorating condition" of the road.

"It has made commuting increasingly difficult and unsafe for us," the children told Mr Shivakumar.

On Tuesday, a woman rider died after her scooter hit a pothole and she was run over by a lorry on the National Highway-66 near Kulur in Mangaluru. The incident, caught on CCTV, took place when Madhavi, a native of Udupi, was driving to work. A local claimed that it was the fifth death due to the pothole.