On Camera, Amritpal Singh Seen In SUV Crossing Toll Plaza In Punjab

The security footage from a toll booth in Jalandhar shows him in a Brezza.

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, wanted by the Punjab police, is seen in the front seat of a car at a toll plaza, in security footage from Saturday that surfaced today in the middle of a massive manhunt.

Amritpal Singh was last seen escaping in a Mercedes SUV. The security footage from a toll booth in Jalandhar shows him in a Brezza.

Sources say Amritpal Singh changed cars, and then changed his clothes in the Brezza.

He swapped his traditional religious clothes for shirt and trousers and also switched his turban before making his getaway in a bike.

Thousands of policemen and security personnel have been looking for the Khalistani leader for four days.

More than 120 people have been arrested but Amritpal Singh has eluded the police so far.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today slammed the Punjab police and questioned how Amritpal Singh had given them the slip repeatedly.

"You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing. How did Amritpal Singh escape?," the High Court asked the Punjab government. The court called it an intelligence failure.

The court's remarks come amid the Punjab Police action against the Khalistan leader and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Singh has been active in Punjab for the past few years and is often seen escorted by armed supporters. He claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" among his supporters.