On Camera, 2 Health Workers Fight Over Rs 500 In Bihar

Senior officials at the hospital have started an investigating into the matter.

An investigation has started after a video of two grassroots health workers from Bihar's Jamui district fighting and hitting each other surfaced online, officials said today.

Footage of the incident, from a primary health centre in Laxmipur block of Jamui, showed two women health workers grabbing and pulling at each other's hair as a man tries to intervene and stop them. However, the two continue trying to hit each other using their hands and slippers.

The fight broke out on Sunday after ASHA worker Rintu Kumari took a newborn child to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Ranjana Kumari for a BCG vaccine shot (used to prevent tuberculosis in infants), officials said.

However, the ANM worker was accused of demanding Rs 500 for the vaccine shot, following which an argument started and a clash broke out between the two health workers near the maternity ward.

After receiving information on the incident, senior officials of the hospital have started an investigating into the matter. No action has been taken against the workers yet, officials said.

Earlier this month, a video of a hospital staff member in Jamui attacking an Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife during an argument over her absence had gone viral.

ANMs form the first line of the healthcare system in rural areas and play a crucial role in taking medical services to the most remote corners.