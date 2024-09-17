Man From Bihar's Jamui Secures Rs 2 Crore Package At Google's London Office

Abhishek's family faced difficulties, including his mother's health issues.

A computer engineer from Jamui district in Bihar has secured a Rs 2 crore package at Google's London office. Abhishek Kumar, who completed his BTech from NIT Patna, will begin his new role in October.

Abhishek Kumar lives in Jamu Khariya village in Jamui district. His father Indradev Yadav is a lawyer at the Jamui Civil Court and his mother, Manju Devi is a homemaker. Education was always the top priority in Abhishek's household, a factor that he attributes to his success.

“This is my biggest achievement, and I'm very excited,” Abhishek told NDTV. “Working at Google is a dream for many software engineers, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work on impactful projects.”

Abhishek completed his early education in Jamui and later earned a degree in software engineering from NIT Patna. In 2022, he secured a Rs 1.08 crore package from Amazon, where he worked until March 2023. Following that, he joined a German investment firm's foreign exchange trading unit.

The road to success wasn't easy. Abhishek had to balance his job while preparing for interviews, often spending 8-9 hours working and the rest of the time honing his coding skills and strategy for the challenging interviews at Google.

“I was already working at another company, and preparing for interviews while working was a major challenge,” Abhishek revealed. “I had to dedicate at least 8-9 hours to my job, and with the remaining time, I prepared for the interviews. Creating a proper strategy for interviews was very important, and maintaining consistency with that strategy was crucial. Whatever time I had, I used it to focus on coding and preparing for the interview questions, which eventually helped me crack all the interviews.”

Abhishek's dedication and strategy paid off, helping him crack the Google interview. He also spoke about overcoming personal challenges. “Even though I come from a small town and my roots are in a village where my home was made of mud, now, after getting the right resources, I'm building a new house.”

He had a message for the audience: “Everything is possible. I firmly believe that any child, regardless of where they belong – whether from a small town or a big city – if they have proper dedication, they can grab the biggest opportunities.”

Abhishek's family faced difficulties, including his mother's health issues, which motivated him to work harder to provide a better life for them. “Once we had the resources, we took her to the best hospitals and got her treated. So, I always focused on my studies because I strongly believed that through education, the happiness of my entire family would increase,” he said.

Abhishek credits his family's support and focus on education for his accomplishments. My parents and brother were my biggest inspirations, he said. He is the younger of two brothers.