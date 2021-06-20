On Camera, 2 Chhattisgarh Cops Caught Accepting Bribe, Suspended

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media

Two policemen were suspended in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a transporter, whose vehicle was involved in a road accident, said a police official.

A video of the incident, which purportedly shows the two policemen taking money from the transporter, was widely circulated on social media.

2 policemen were suspended in Mahasamund, after a video went viral which allegedly showed them accepting money from a transporter both of the has been suspended pic.twitter.com/yjI0YTmKuy — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 20, 2021

Station House Officer (SHO) of Tumgaon Police Station Sharad Tamrakar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vijendra Chandaniha were suspended on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur said the video footage is of June 15 and a departmental proceeding will be initiated against the officers.

In the video, the policemen duo is seen demanding and counting money taken from the transporter, the SP said.

"The incidents that tarnish the image of the police department will not be tolerated," Mr Thakur was quoted saying by news agency PTI.