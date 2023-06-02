On Camera, 18-Year-Old Stabbed In Delhi Street, No One Intervenes

The video showed two men taking turns to slap, punch and stab the 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man was slapped, punched, kicked, stabbed in a busy Delhi street as pedestrians walked on, showed a video, just days after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in an alley in the national capital.

The incident was reported from Badarpur in south east Delhi district.

The victim is critical and under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, said the police.

At around 2 pm, a call regarding the stabbing incident at Gali No. 9, Mohan Baba Nagar was received at Badarpur Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The video showed two men taking turns to slap, punch and stab the 18-year-old even as people pass them by. No one stopped to intervene, showed the video. The young man is even kicked in the face and is seen appealing to them to stop.

One of the accused was identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu, while the other is unknown, the police said.