On Alleged Attacks On Christians, Supreme Court Wants Reports From States

Supreme Court told Home Ministry to seek reports from states on alleged attacks on Christians

The Supreme Court today told the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek reports from states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on "attacks" on Christian institutions as alleged in a plea.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said an attack on individuals does not mean it is an attack on the community but it needs to verify the claims of any such incident if it is made in the public interest litigation or PIL.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that on verification it has been found the majority of the alleged cases mentioned in the plea are false and based on "self-serving articles" published on a web portal.

He said that the court should not pass an order in such a plea, otherwise it will open Pandora's box.

The bench gave two months to the Home Ministry to seek reports from the States.

It said that the court is only concerned that its earlier verdicts on the appointment of nodal officers for reporting and monitoring of such incidents are complied with by the States.

The court's order came on a plea filed by Rev. Dr. Peter Machado of National Solidarity Forum, Rev. Vijayesh Lal of Evangelical Fellowship of India, and others claiming violence against the members of the Christian community in the country.



