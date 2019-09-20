On Allegations Of J&K Child Detentions, Top Court Seeks Report From Panel

The Supreme Court today asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to look into the allegations of illegal detention of children in the state. The top court was hearing a petition challenging the detention of five people after the government ended special status for Jammu and Kashmir last month.

The juvenile justice panel in Jammu and Kashmir has been asked to submit a report in two weeks.

Activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha had approached the Supreme Court, alleging that children and teenagers between six and 18 years in Jammu and Kashmir have been going through hardships amid the partial restrictions, after the centre scrapped special status from the state.

On Monday, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi pointed out that this was a matter that the High Court can also see, Ms Ganguly's lawyer said, "It is difficult to go to the High Court."

Chief Justice Gogoi responded: "Why is it difficult to go to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court? Is anyone coming in the way? We want to know from the Chief Justice (High Court). If required, I will go to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court."

He added: "It's very, very serious if people are unable to approach the High Court. I will myself visit Srinagar."

Today, the top court said that the claims that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court is inacceible are not supported by report from the Chief Justice of the high court.

"We have received the report from the Chief Justice (of Jammu and Kashmir High Court) which does not support your statement," a Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice and including Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer said.

