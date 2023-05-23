On 9 Years Of PM Modi, BJP's Nationwide Outreach Campaign

During this entire campaign, 45-55 big rallies will be organized nationwide (File)

With the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to complete nine years of its two successive terms, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to start a mass reach-out programme across the country for a month starting May 30, sources said on Tuesday.

The BJP is planning to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

According to sources, the campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away.

The reach-out campaign will be inaugurated on May 31 through a mega rally by PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer, sources said.

The other leaders who will take part in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.

"On the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, the Bharatiya Janata Party has prepared a mega plan for the promotion of the work of the Center, which will start with a big rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31. Along with this, the "Sampark se Samarthan" program will also start. In this special campaign which runs from May 30 to June 30, various activities are being carried out by the party," sources said.

Prior to that, the BJP has planned a meeting of national media and state media heads with party president JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other senior Union ministers and party leaders on May 25 and 26, where all the members of the BJP Parliamentary Board along with senior central leaders will give an account of the work of the government on completion of nine years of the Modi government, sources added.

Meanwhile, on May 27, JP Nadda will also hold a press conference regarding the achievements of the Modi government.

"During this entire campaign, 45-55 big rallies will be organized across the country, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will address more than half a dozen rallies," sources said.

Narendra Modi was sworn-in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 and PM Modi took oath at office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)