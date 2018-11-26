India Says Pakistan Not Sincere In Bringing 26/11 Attackers To Justice

The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory, the statement said

On the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the Indian government hit out at Pakistan, saying those responsible for the strike that left 166 people dead still roam free.

"Pakistan is showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice. The planners of 26/11 still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity. The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

India also welcomed the statement issued by the United States calling on Pakistan to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for the 26/11, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates.

"It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure," it said.

The centre promised to continue its efforts to bring justice to the families of the victims and the soldiers who lost their lives fighting the terrorists.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks, killing 166 and injuring over 300.

Nine of the attackers were killed by the police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after he was sentenced to death.