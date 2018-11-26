India Marks Tenth Anniversary Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

India marks the tenth anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks today that left 166 people dead and over 300 people injured. Ten years back, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks that lasted three days. The terrorists carried out bomb explosions and holding innocents hostage as a fight back by security forces continued for the next 60 hours. Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and Leopold Cafe, among other landmarks, were targeted in the attacks that made headlines across the world. India came out stronger and united from the attacks, and the government took major policy changes to strengthen its anti-terror framework. The National Security Guards who finally dealt the the Pakistani terrorists, the Mumbai police and the Indian Navy's marine commandos Marcos who saved many lives at a five-star hotel showed great courage in fighting the terrorists. Today, the country remembers how Mumbai stood up against terror.

Here are the updates on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: