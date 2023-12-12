Omar Abdullah's Rocky Balboa Reference, Day After Big Article 370 Ruling

The Delhi High Court today dismissed his appeal seeking divorce from his estranged wife.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today said he was "going off-grid for a few weeks" after two "deeply disappointing" days, both professionally and personally.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister posted on X that his "fights and struggles would continue", after a Supreme Court ruling backing the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and a High Court order today dismissing his request for divorce from his estranged wife.

Referencing Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone's iconic character from the 'Rocky' film series, Mr Abdullah wrote, "Who was it who said it's not how hard you can hit, it's how hard you can get hit and still keep moving forward? The last two days have been deeply disappointing both personally and professionally but I refuse to give up and slink away."

He added: "It's that time of the year when I take some time to be with those I care about, to refresh, recharge and come back stronger. I'm going off-grid for a few weeks. Will come back early in the new year fighting fit and ready to face the challenges that 2024 will throw at me, including at least two elections in J&K. The fights and struggles will continue."

Today, the Delhi High Court dismissed Mr Abdullah's appeal seeking divorce from his estranged wife. The court ruled that his appeal lacked merit, siding with the decision of the trial court.

"We find no infirmity in the view taken by the family court that the allegations of cruelty were vague and unacceptable, that the appellant failed to prove any act which could be termed as an act of cruelty, be it physical or mental, towards him," the bench said.

The Jammu and Kashmir leader has sought divorce from Payal Abdullah on grounds that he was allegedly subjected to cruelty by her. In 2016, the trial court had dismissed his divorce request.