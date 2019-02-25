Holding Timely Polls In Jammu And Kashmir Test For PM Modi: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah took a dig at PM Modi, asking if he had mishandled the state. (File)

Holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of Jammu and Kashmir over the last five years, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Monday.

"Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism & terror that have always sought to disrupt/delay polls in J&K or will polls take place on schedule? The moment of truth for PM Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last 5 years," Mr Abdullah wrote on his Twitter handle.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was reacting to media reports that the Election Commission of India will take a call on holding Assembly polls together with the Lok Sabha election after a visit to the state this week.

Omar Abdullah said except for an odd by-election, all elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 1995-96 have been held as per schedule.

"Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he's totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer," he added.