Omar Abdullah Doubles Down On J&K Statehood Demand, Meets PM Modi

Days after inviting the INDIA bloc leaders to join his proposed protest on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Among the key issues concerning the union territory discussed at the meeting was statehood. The National Conference leader also congratulated PM Modi for completing 12 years in office.

"Called on honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues of importance to Jammu and Kashmir, including early return of Statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism. I congratulated him on the landmark of completing 12 uninterrupted years in office," he said in a post on X.

Also read: Inside Track: Why Omar Abdullah Has Taken His MLAs To A No-Network Zone

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said that Omar Abdullah also highlighted the need for continued support from the Government of India to accelerate economic growth, strengthen connectivity, generate employment, expand infrastructure and enhance public welfare across Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, Omar Abdullah attended the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi. He invited all the INDIA bloc members to join his proposed protest.

He said he would write letters to all the INDIA bloc leaders to join his planned march outside Parliament next month.

Last week, Omar Abdullah's National Conference announced that all its MLAs and MPs will protest at the start of Parliament's Monsoon session.

"In the INDIA bloc meeting held today, Hon'ble CM @OmarAbdullah asked all the participants to join JKNC when we come to Delhi to protest for the restoration of statehood. He also informed them that we would be writing to each of them individually as well," said the party in a statement on Monday.

Also read: Omar Abdullah Invites INDIA Bloc To Join J&K Statehood Protest

Omar Abdullah has been facing criticism for not doing enough to fight for the restoration of the statehood.

It appears the chief minister is now trying to make the restoration of statehood central to his politics. He is building momentum for his demand.

Last week, Abdullah took all his party's MLAs, MPs and ministers to a no-network zone at Dachigam National Park about 22 kilometres from Srinagar. They discussed their future strategy amid growing discontent over the delay in the restoration of statehood.