Inside Track: Why Omar Abdullah Has Taken His MLAs To A No-Network Zone

It may seem like a joyride, or even a social media detox for the National Conference leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. But in politics things are rarely what they appear. There are no picnics in politics.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken all his party MLAs, MPs and ministers to a no-network zone at Dachigam National Park about 22 kilometres from the Capital Srinagar. Reason? To discuss his future strategy amid growing discontent over delay in restoration of statehood and political rights to J&K.

As the MLAs and MPs reached chief ministers private office on Gupkar road, they were boarded onto waiting buses. The group then set out for a destination they had no clue about - the Dachigam National Park. The chief minister himself seated on the backseat of the bus shared pictures on his social media handle. Abdullah said that meeting is aimed at taking stock of the functioning of his government of 19 months. He called it an off-site.

"We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between," he posted on X.

While photographs on the chief minister's social media paint a happy picture, there is growing disillusionment among the rank and file of the National Conference over the delay in restoration of statehood and perception that Omar Abdullah was doing precious little to change the situation.

Some of the party leaders have publicly voiced their concern over party's failure to pursue its political agenda after formation of government in October 2024.

The biggest critic of Omar Abdullah is his party's Srinagar MP, Aga Ruhollah, who has openly accused him of betraying the mandate and asked him to "apologise and resign". Ruhollah was not invited for Wednesday's trip. " I have not been invited for the meeting," Aga Ruhullah told NDTV.

The trip-cum-meeting is also being held in the wake of claims by the opposition BJP and PDP that ruling National Conference may implode.

Sunil Sharma, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, has termed the meeting as Omar Abdullah's floor test to check if MLAs are still with him.

A National Conference MLA part of the bus trip said that Omar Abdullah has to pursue party's political agenda which has been articulated in the party manifesto in 2024.

Party insiders say that Omar Abdullah is increasingly feeling frustrated after he was repeatedly promised restoration of statehood by the Centre and assurances that his government will be let to function.

"Let me tell you how they (Centre) have reduced the elected government in J&K to a non-entity. Our government doesn't have control even over a Patwari. Revenue department is under the elected government but practically we can't transfer a Patwari," said an MLA.

He said that meeting is about pressing the reset button. "It can't be business as usual. We have to reclaim our politics," he said.