Omar Abdullah Denies Rift In Party, Says No political Link To Delhi Visit

Omar Abdullah arrived in Delhi on Monday for the first time since August 3 last year (File)

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Tuesday denied there were political reasons for his current visit to Delhi and dismissed as "time pass for bored minds" speculation that the party was divided on key issues.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister took to Twitter to refute suggestions that his visit was linked to reported moves for formation of an Advisory Council which may be headed by Altaf Bukhari, leader of the Centre-friendly Apni Party set up recently.

His comments come in backdrop of perceived differences between two senior party leaders Tanvir Sadiq and Agha Ruhullah Mehdi over the events of August 5 last which saw virtual abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah maintained that the NC remained committed to challenging, "using all lawful means", what happened in August last year.

Views of neither Mr Sadiq nor Mr Mehdi, "expressed in a private capacity", change the stand taken by party in the Supreme Court and outside regarding events of August 5, he said.

Finally I'm in Delhi for the 1st time since 3rd August 2019. There is nothing political about my visit, whether linked to the matter above or the political advisory council reportedly being formed. I needed a change of scene & some medical follow ups & that's why I'm here. 4/4 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 26, 2020

A newspaper article by Mr Sadiq, the political secretary to Omar Abdullah when he was the chief minister, on the political roadmap ahead skipped any reference to Article 370 which prompted Mr Mehdi, party's chief spokesman, to comment, "This provokes a question in my mind. What is a political process for you? Only an election? If we go with a reason and stand our course, even being detained is a part of political process."

Omar Abdullah, who arrived in Delhi on Monday for the first time since August 3 last year, said he was in the capital because "I needed a change of scene and some medical follow up".

There was nothing political about the visit, he said, who was detained for nearly eight months from August 5.

Describing Mr Sadiq and Mr Mehdi as "valued colleagues and friends", he said both were entitled "to an opinion and to disagree with each other".

NC was a democratic party and "we value all shades of opinion within our wider family though sometimes it is better to discuss them amongst ourselves before we decide to make them public", the NC leader said.

"I have burnt my hands a few times by not following my own advice," Omar Abdullah wrote.