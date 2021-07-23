'You'll Make Country Proud': President Ram Nath Kovind Wishes Indian Olympic Contingent

President Ram Nath Kovind today wished the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind today said an entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics and expressed confident that the players will excel, win laurels and make the country proud.

Olympics in Japan's Tokyo began today.

"An entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels and make our country proud," President Kovind tweeted.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)