Old Video: When Raghav Chadha And Venkaiah Naidu Discussed 'Pehla Pyaar'

The high-profile engagement of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra was held in New Delhi last Saturday.

An old video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha is going viral, days after his engagement to actor Parineeti Chadha in New Delhi. It shows former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu giving advice to Mr Chadha about "pehla pyaar" (first love). The video is from August last year when leaders were bidding farewell to the outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman. It was posted by Mr Chadha on Twitter and now an edited clip of the same exchange is gaining traction on social media.

My valedictory remarks on Hon'ble Chairman Rajya Sabha Shri Venkaiah Naidu's farewell. pic.twitter.com/lNpelf6W8m — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 8, 2022

In his farewell message, Mr Chadha recollected the day Mr Naidu administered him the oath of office as a member of the Rajya Sabha. The AAP leader also revealed a lesson on punctuality which Mr Naidu gave him.

He also drew parallels to emphasis the special bond he shares with Mr Naidu - like first teacher, first school and first love.

"I will always remember you as my first chairman," Mr Chadha said while concluding his speech.

Mr Naidu picked at Mr Chadha's "first love" remark and teased him.

"Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota haina, ek baar, dusri baar, teesri baar, aisa hota hai kya? Nahi na, pehla pyaar hi hota, haina? (Raghav, I believe you love only once...First time, second time, third time, it does not happen like that, no? You love only once, right?)," Mr Naidu asked Mr Chadha in Hindi.

To which, the AAP leader said, "Sir, I don't have so much experience, but it is good."

"Pehla pyaar acha hota hai, wahi pyaar humesha rehna hai, zindagi bhar (First love is good, it should remain forever)," Mr Naidu concluded.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement was an intimate but grand affair. The high-profile engagement was held in Kapurthala House in New Delhi last Saturday.

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra flew in from Los Angeles where she lives with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. A roster of politicians attended the event, among them Raghav Chadha's AAP colleagues Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien and others.