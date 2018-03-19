Ola, Uber Indefinite Strike: Complaints Of Surge Fares As Protest Begins

The strike has been called by Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Protesting low earnings, the MNS transport wing claims that several drivers of these cabs are not able to cover costs due to the falling business.
Drivers in other major cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, among others, responded to the protest call, the union leaders had said.
#WATCH Mumbai taxi drivers strike: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar breaks windshield of a taxi which was plying in the city pic.twitter.com/ZERyZXU68h— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
"Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs. 5-7 lakh and were expecting to make Rs. 1.5 lakh a month. But drivers are unable to make even half of this because of the mismanagement by these companies," Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena had told PTI before the strike began. Other taxi organisations, including the Mumbai Taximen's Union also lent support to the strike.
Due to a dearth in cabs on the road, commuters complained of long waits and surge fares, according to news agency Reuters. Social media users also posted about the strike. While one user said there was less traffic on roads, another complained of surge pricing.
@Uber@UberINSupport so Uber wants to loot people instead of helping them.there is a strike going on in Mumbai but Uber chooses to loot people through high fares.the below route should have a fare of around 100₹ but look at the cost now . pic.twitter.com/CX3iTIklNq— vibhav (@vibhav977) March 19, 2018
(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)
Seems we #Mumbaikars are better off today in terms of #Traffic with @Olacabs & @Uber_Mumbai cab drivers on strike.
actual losers r those cab owners who put up multiple cabs 4 easy money