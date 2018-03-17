Ola, Uber Drivers' Strike: All You Need To Know

Comments
Here are key developments on the issue:
- Drivers attached to the cab aggregators have alleged that they are unable to cover their costs as Ola and Uber are giving first priority to company-owned cars rather than driver-owned vehicles.
- "Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs 5-7 lakh, and were expecting to make Rs 1.5 lakh a month but are unable to even make half of this, owing to the mismanagement by these companies," Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena, told news agency PTI.
- Mr Naik said that drivers had approached MNS leader Raj Thackeray to intervene in the matter. He claims to have support of other unions on the issue.
- Over 45,000 cabs are attached to Ola and Uber in Mumbai alone.
- Uber and Ola drivers in Bengaluru have decided not take part in the strike.