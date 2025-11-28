Official Explains Why Hong Kong-Like Fire Incident Is Unlikely In India

The devastating fire at a high-rise building complex in Hong Kong has sparked debate about the safety of buildings in India. Are high-rise buildings in cities like Noida equipped to withstand such a disaster? NDTV's team conducted a ground report from Noida's Exotica Fresco Society, where residents and fire officials spoke openly about their preparations. It revealed that despite measures in place at the local level, challenges remain.

The residents of the society said they are fully equipped to handle emergencies like fire. The society has a total of 10 towers, including eight towers with 18 floors and two with 14. Residents said they have three types of fire extinguishers available, including CO2 and foam extinguishers.

Foam-making material is used in case a diesel generator catches fire. Additionally, there are three types of pump systems: jockey pump, sprinkler, and main hydrant, as well as a fire engine. Residents said, "If a fire breaks out on a floor or in a house, the sprinklers automatically activate at temperatures of 68 degrees, and the jockey pump activates. If the power goes out, the diesel pump starts working."

They claimed they are fully prepared for a Hong Kong-like incident here.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Fire Officer, Pradeep Kumar, speaking to NDTV, also asserted that an incident like Hong Kong is unlikely to happen in India because construction materials and methods are different. He said, "In Hong Kong, thermocol is used for insulation, which is machine-applied and spread throughout the building. Additionally, Chinese nets and bamboo scaffolding are used, which help slow the spread of fire. We have iron scaffolding, which makes fire control easier."

Firefighting systems, such as staircases, are in place to facilitate rescue operations, he said.

The officer said they are also going to get a 72-meter hydraulic ladder, for which Greater Noida, Noida, and the Yamuna Authority have provided Rs 6 crore each. Additionally, they have four hydraulic 42-meter and 36-meter articulating towers, which can deliver water up to 50 meters. He added, "Our team regularly conducts mock drills in societies to ensure everyone is prepared."

While some societies, such as Exotica Fresco, are confident in their preparedness, many high-rise societies in Noida and Greater Noida are found to have either non-functional or non-existent firefighting equipment. According to reports from the Gautam Buddha Nagar Fire Department, notices were issued to 357 high-rise societies because their firefighting equipment was not working. Similarly, a recent audit revealed that 131 societies lack adequate fire safety equipment, posing a significant threat to the safety of residents. These societies must immediately improve their systems, conduct regular audits, and conduct mock drills in collaboration with the fire department to avoid a Hong Kong-like incident.

While both society and the fire department express confidence in their preparedness, experts believe regular maintenance and awareness are needed. The Hong Kong incident is a lesson that fire prevention in high-rise buildings requires more than just equipment, but also training and prompt response.