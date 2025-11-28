Anti-Corruption Agency Arrests 8 Over Hong Kong Fire That Killed 128

Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency said on Friday it arrested eight people connected to the renovation of the high-rise apartments that were engulfed in a massive fire that left 128 people dead.

The seven men and one woman, from 40 to 63 years old, include scaffolding subcontractors, directors of an engineering consultant company and project managers supervising the renovation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said in a statement.

The agency also searched their offices on Friday and seized relevant documents and bank records. The investigation over possible corruption in the renovation project was launched on Thursday after the fatal fire broke out.

