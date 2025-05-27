Odisha To Patent Words Linked To Jagannath Temple Amid Fight With Bengal

The Odisha Government has announced to secure trademark rights for various words and phrases that are associated with the Jagannath Temple in Puri amid an ongoing dispute over a newly-inaugurated temple in West Bengal.

The West Bengal government's reference to the temple in Bigha as "Jagannath Dham", a term historically and scripturally reserved for the 12th-century temple in Puri, has met with strong objections from religious scholars, priests and politicians in Odisha.

Arabinda Padhee, a Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) official, said on Monday that they will soon apply for patent terms like Mahaprasad (bhog), Srimandir (temple), Shree Jagannath Dham (place), Shreekshetra (place), and Purushottam Dham (place), among others.

"This will help prevent misuse of the 12th century's original spiritual identity and unauthorised use of its sacred terminology," Mr Padhee, an IAS officer, told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 'Jagannath Dham' on April 30.

Photo Credit: ANI

Ms Banerjee has defended the use of the name 'Jagannath Dham' and blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the controversy, describing it as 'jealousy'.

"I have heard that the Daitapati has been questioned for coming to conduct the puja here. They have issued a notification asking them not to come to Jagannath Dham (in West Bengal). Why are they so irked? We all go to Puri. We never question. When I go to Puri, the BJP protests. Why so much jealousy over the Jagannath Dham? When you fall short of potatoes, Bengal supplies. I love Odisha," she said this month.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has said they are planning to take legal steps in the matter, calling it a case of 'title theft'.

"The whole world and all the devotees of Lord Jagannath are condemning the cunning way of the title theft initiative. If things will not be resolved properly, we will take legal steps in a bid to protect the Jagannath culture. We are reviewing the matter," Mr Harichandan said.

The temple at Digha has been built at a cost of Rs 250 crore and is a replica of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is recognized as one of the four dhams (holy places) in India.