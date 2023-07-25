Odisha To Face Heavy Rain As Cyclonic Circulation Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

The IMD has also issued an Orange warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met office has forecast intense rainfall in Odisha after the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the coast in the southern part of the state.

"Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the region... The system is likely to concentrate into a depression around July 26," the IMD said in its Tuesday evening bulletin.

The IMD bulletin said heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam till Tuesday morning with light to moderate rain or thundershower at most places in the south interior Odisha.

The IMD has also issued an Orange warning (be prepared) for Tuesday and Wednesday. It said that on July 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) may occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts.

It also issued a Yellow warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

