Odisha Man Kills Father In Revenge For Mother's Murder That He Witnessed: Cops

His son confessed to killing him to take revenge for his murder's murder, stating that he has no remorse for it, police claimed.

Read Time: 1 min
Odisha Man Kills Father In Revenge For Mother's Murder That He Witnessed: Cops
Police said an investigation was underway. (Representational)
Rourkela:

A 22-year-old man allegedly hacked his father to death in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Monday to take revenge for his mother's murder, police said.

The body of Kranti Kumar Barma, 55, was found in a field in Bhalupatra village in the Brahmani Tarang police station area in the morning, they said.

His son Bishnu confessed to killing him to take revenge for his murder's murder, stating that he has no remorse for it, police claimed.

Barma got out of jail in December last year after serving the sentence for his wife's murder. Police said Bishnu was a child when his father killed his mother, and that he had seen it.

Locals claimed that Barma was violent and would often misbehave with the women of the village. He would also beat up his son for no reason.

Police said an investigation was underway, and Barma's body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

