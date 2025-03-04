Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Odisha Man Kills Father For Rs 10, Surrenders To Police With Severed Head

The accused went to a police station carrying the severed head to surrender himself, a senior officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Odisha Man Kills Father For Rs 10, Surrenders To Police With Severed Head
The murder took place following a heated exchange of words, police said. (Representational)
Baripada:

A 40-year-old man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district beheaded his father on Tuesday after he refused to give him Rs 10 to buy 'gutkha', police said.

The accused went to a police station carrying the severed head to surrender himself, a senior officer said.

"The man beheaded his 70-year-old father with a sharp weapon and surrendered at Chandua Police Station along with the severed head. His mother fled the spot. The murder took place following a heated exchange of words between the accused and his parents," he said.

The man who died was identified as Baidhar Singh.

Baripada SDPO Pravat Mallick said, "The murder occurred over a petty issue. The accused became angry when his father refused to pay Rs 10 for 'gutkha', a tobacco product." The police reached the village along with a forensic team, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Odisha Man, Man Kills Father, Man Carries Severed Head
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now