Teen Scales Wall To Sneak Into Girlfriend's House, Dies By Electrocution

A young man in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has died of electrocution while trying to sneak into his girlfriend's house.

The victim, Biswajit Behera, 18, had reportedly gone to meet his girlfriend on Sunday. He scaled a wall to enter the house and came into contact with a live electric wire, collapsing on the spot.

Following the incident, Biswajit's family alleged foul play and filed a formal police complaint, accusing the girl's relatives of possible involvement in his death.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

"Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a case of electrocution, but the exact cause of death will be known only after investigation. The incident took place late on September 28 night, although the victim's family has filed a complaint alleging murder,” the police officer said.

