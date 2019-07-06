Odisha Lawmaker, Who Allegedly Forced Engineer To Do Sit-Ups, Gets Bail

The matter came to light after a video went viral on social media on June 6.

Ruling Biju Janata Dal's Patnagarh MLA Saroj Kumar Meher was on Saturday granted conditional bail in an alleged case of harassment of a tribal junior.

The bail was granted by Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court, Bhubaneswar, Arun K Mallick. The court is also designated as a special court dealing with cases involving lawmakers.

"The court granted conditional bail to the MLA on the surety of Rs 25,000 and two bailers with a direction to cooperate with police in the investigation process," said Arup Chand, the advocate of junior engineer Jayakanta Sabar.

The MLA was cautioned and directed not to influence the witnesses in the case by the court, Mr Chand said, adding that the bail was granted 12 days after his arrest on June 24.

Saroj Meher is likely to be released from the special jail at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar later in the afternoon.

The MLA was arrested on charge of forcing junior engineer Jayakanta Sabar, working at Public Works Department (PWD), to do 100 sit-ups within five minutes over poor quality road construction work at Patnagarh Assembly constituency.

The matter came to light after a video went viral on social media on June 6.

Bolangir Collector Arindam Dakua had directed an inquiry into the incident and submitted a report on the same subsequently.

The Bolangir District Adivasi Manch had demanded Saroj Meher's arrest while threatening to gherao the Odisha Assembly on June 26 if its demand was not fulfilled.

The MLA, however, was taken into custody by police on June 24.

Mr Sabar's wife had also registered a written compliant at Patnagarh Police Station in Bolangir district following which a case was registered against the MLA.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability