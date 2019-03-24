Odisha Lawmaker, Denied Ticket By BJP, Returns To BJD

Duryodhan Majhi had quit the BJD in 2014 after he was denied a ticket.

An Odisha lawmaker returned to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after quitting the BJP on Saturday as the state gears up for polls.

Duryodhan Majhi, the sitting MLA from Khariar, quit the BJP after the party fielded the wife of former BJP MLA Hitesh Bagarti, Rita, from the Khariar Assembly seat.

Mr Majhi had quit the BJD in 2014 after he was denied a ticket.

"I am glad that Duryodhan Majhi has joined back. I welcome him back to the party. His return will strengthen the BJD," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told media here.

Odisha will be going to polls in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats at stake in Odisha.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.