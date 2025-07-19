Odisha Launches 'Shaktishree' Initiative For Women's Safety On Campus

Days after the self-immolation death of a college student in Balasore over alleged sexual harassment, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched 'Shaktishree', a state-wide initiative to ensure the safety, security, and empowerment of women in universities and colleges.

The CM described 'Shaktishree' as a "transformative empowerment and self-defence initiative" that will cover 16 state universities and 730 government and aided colleges.

"This initiative will ensure the safety of girl students and create safer and more inclusive campuses in our higher education institutions," Majhi said.

The CM said as part of the initiative, every institution will have a 'Shaktishree Empowerment Cell'-a student-led body coordinated by a woman faculty member and a female student. This cell will focus on promoting safety, self-defence, and emotional well-being among students and staff.

To provide further support, each district will nominate five senior women professionals, called 'Shakti Apas', who will mentor students and visit campuses every three months.

A dedicated mobile app will also be launched that will offer a secure platform for women students and staff to register complaints anonymously - via text, audio, or video - seek counselling, and access mental health services through Tele-MANAS, a national mental health initiative.

All teaching and non-teaching staff will be required to undergo annual online training related to the POSH Act, 2013, and UGC Regulations, 2015. A mandatory code of conduct will be enforced to ensure professional behaviour and gender sensitisation.

In addition, a biannual campaign called SAFE (Shaktishree Actions for Female Empowerment) will be conducted to raise awareness on gender issues, bullying, and harassment. Each institution must also submit an annual campus safety report by December 31 every year.

To enhance security, campuses will be brought under 24x7 CCTV surveillance.

An annual event called 'Shakti Swarupini' will also be held for student and faculty coordinators to receive training, share feedback, and strengthen the programme.

