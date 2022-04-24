25 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Odisha's Puri

A project of highway widening is underway near the accident spot (Representational)

A bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha's Puri met with an accident leaving 25 people injured, informed the officials on Sunday.

The bus was going towards Tamil Nadu from Puri when it overturned and crashed on the highway near Rambha in the Ganjam district, said the police.

According to the police, the bus had around 50 passengers and four survived major injuries out of the 25 injured.

A project of highway widening is underway near the accident spot.

Ganjam district magistrate and Chhatrapur sub-collector visited the spot. A rescue squad was also called in for the injured.

Further details are awaited.