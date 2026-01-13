Odisha Boy Loses Sight In One Eye As Toy Inside Snack Packet Explodes

An eight-year-old boy in Odisha's Balangir district lost sight in one eye when a toy found inside a snack packet allegedly exploded.

The boy had on Sunday bought a five-rupee packet of 'Light House' corn puffs from a local shop. After eating the snack, when the boy was playing with the toy, it exploded and hit his eye. The impact ruptured his eyeball.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that the eye was permanently damaged.

The boy's parents have filed a police complaint and demanded that the product be completely banned. They called for strict action against the manufacturing company and immediate compensation for their injured child.

