Odisha Boy Loses Sight In One Eye As Toy Inside Snack Packet Explodes

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that the eye was permanently damaged.

Read Time: 1 min
An eight-year-old boy in Odisha's Balangir district lost sight in one eye when a toy found inside a snack packet allegedly exploded.

The boy had on Sunday bought a five-rupee packet of 'Light House' corn puffs from a local shop. After eating the snack, when the boy was playing with the toy, it exploded and hit his eye. The impact ruptured his eyeball.

The boy's parents have filed a police complaint and demanded that the product be completely banned. They called for strict action against the manufacturing company and immediate compensation for their injured child.

With inputs from Dev Kumar

